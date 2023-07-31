Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 384 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,265.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,883.85.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $15.69 on Monday, hitting $2,996.56. The stock had a trading volume of 108,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,715.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,598.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,017.61.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

