Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,267 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 123.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 86,149 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.28. 1,645,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,119. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

