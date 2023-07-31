Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Beach Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

Beach Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.32.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

