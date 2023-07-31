Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Beach Energy Trading Up 6.1 %
Beach Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.32.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.