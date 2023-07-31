Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.57 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BAX traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,516,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,915. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated an assumes rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.40.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

