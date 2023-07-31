Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Down 2.9%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.40. 43,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 200,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Barnes Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.03%.
Insider Activity at Barnes Group
In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barnes Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.