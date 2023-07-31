Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Down 2.9%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.40. 43,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 200,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.03%.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.