Barclays Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $82.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Pentair stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.44. 275,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,411. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 15.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 222,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

