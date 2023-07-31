Barclays PLC Sells 19,103 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.36% of IDEX worth $237,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

IDEX Trading Up 1.7 %

IEX stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,175. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $195.27 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.