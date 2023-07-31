Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,464,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,491 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $214,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.58. 73,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

