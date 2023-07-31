Barclays Cuts Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target to $8.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HT. Oppenheimer cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.