Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.35. 127,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $105.40. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.58.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

