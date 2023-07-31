Bank of America Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $350.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.22. 85,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,865. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.