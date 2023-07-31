Band Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.81 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Band Protocol has a market cap of $152.31 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00004071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 120.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,907,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,107,930 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.