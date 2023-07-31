Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 500

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 460 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.41) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BCKIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.13) to GBX 450 ($5.77) in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital lowered Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 440 ($5.64) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($5.83) to GBX 555 ($7.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,805. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

