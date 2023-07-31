Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock traded up $3.29 on Monday, reaching $185.93. The company had a trading volume of 580,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,087. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $203.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $229.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

