Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Aware Stock Performance
Shares of AWRE stock remained flat at $1.69 during trading on Monday. 10,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,715. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.
