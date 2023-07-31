Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Aware Stock Performance

Shares of AWRE stock remained flat at $1.69 during trading on Monday. 10,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,715. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 12.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Aware Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the second quarter worth about $220,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aware by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aware during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aware in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

