Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 567,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Avid Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

AVID stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. 57,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 710,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 602,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

