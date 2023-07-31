Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,364 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 1.67% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $40,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,015,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 63,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.76. 33,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,815. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

