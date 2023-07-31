Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.22

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 179440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

