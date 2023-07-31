AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.46-10.66 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.17.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.65. 1,542,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,609. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.04 and its 200 day moving average is $177.74. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,547,000 after acquiring an additional 531,677 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

