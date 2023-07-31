AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.46-10.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.17.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.70. 1,542,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.