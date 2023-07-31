Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $4.58 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $13.23 or 0.00044929 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.58 billion and $95.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,741,978 coins and its circulating supply is 346,022,528 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

