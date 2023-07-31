Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $196.09 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,194,342,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,620,023 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

