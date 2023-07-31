AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after buying an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,448,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,881,000 after buying an additional 2,189,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,243,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,788,594. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Several research firms have commented on T. HSBC cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

