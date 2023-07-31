Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 300,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 300,209 shares.The stock last traded at $20.73 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

