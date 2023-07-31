Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 463,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,155,000 after purchasing an additional 403,971 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,364,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,812,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

