AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 395.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,435 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,604,000 after purchasing an additional 101,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.69%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

