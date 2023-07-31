AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,675,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AZN traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 664,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,482. The company has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

