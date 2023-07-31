Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,550,000 after acquiring an additional 695,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $2,890,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Assurant Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.51. 324,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $175.58. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

