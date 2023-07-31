Assurant (AIZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.23.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Assurant by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

