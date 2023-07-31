Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 181,800 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 12,563 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 199,514 shares of company stock valued at $570,452. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

