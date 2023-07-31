ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ASGN from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.67. ASGN has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASGN by 23.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in ASGN by 22.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 311.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

