ASD One Day Volume Hits $4.04 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. ASD has a market capitalization of $36.77 million and $4.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.30 or 1.00031270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05691955 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,166,536.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”



