Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $1,762,400.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,762,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,792,803 shares in the company, valued at $898,665,450.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $23.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.20. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

