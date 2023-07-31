ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 128,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 477,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ASA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.49. 122,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

