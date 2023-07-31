Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Insider Activity

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,353 shares of company stock worth $3,380,464. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 633,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 496,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,752,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.61. 112,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,165. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

