Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $140.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

