Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.09. 5,824,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.36. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,288 shares of company stock worth $22,441,812. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

