Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
NYSE ANET traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.09. 5,824,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.36. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,288 shares of company stock worth $22,441,812. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
