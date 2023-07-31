Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,159,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 3,256,101 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $19.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

