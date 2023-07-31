Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,236,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 1,581,964 shares.The stock last traded at $29.89 and had previously closed at $29.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

(Get Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.