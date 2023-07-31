Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 54,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.65.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.17 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

