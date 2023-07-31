Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,504,127 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

