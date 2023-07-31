ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $137.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 164,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $122.86.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

