ARAW (ARAW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.31 Million

ARAW (ARAW) traded 67.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. One ARAW token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $29.73 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARAW

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject.

ARAW Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.00088226 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $32.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

