Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $50,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $151.06. 2,661,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,537. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

