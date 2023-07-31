Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN) Short Interest Down 24.7% in July

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Apexigen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APGN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Apexigen Stock Performance

Shares of APGN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.41. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Apexigen has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $31.35.

About Apexigen

Apexigen ( NASDAQ:APGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apexigen will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apexigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

