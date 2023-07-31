Anyswap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.46 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $38.98 million and approximately $27.46 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00007139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.15291963 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $98.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

