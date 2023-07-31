Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Update

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ANIK traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $23.60. 2,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,768. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANIK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

