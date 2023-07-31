Analyzing SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR) & Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SunHydrogen and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Solar 1 3 2 0 2.17

Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.66%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than SunHydrogen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A Canadian Solar 3.97% 14.02% 3.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunHydrogen and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SunHydrogen and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.80 Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.32 $239.97 million $4.49 8.15

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than SunHydrogen. SunHydrogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats SunHydrogen on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2023, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 574 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

