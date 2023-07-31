Analyzing GRI Bio (GRI) & The Competition

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) is one of 985 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GRI Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of GRI Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of GRI Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GRI Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRI Bio N/A -301.20% -144.30% GRI Bio Competitors -2,441.20% -867.14% -34.24%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GRI Bio $100,000.00 -$7.02 million -0.15 GRI Bio Competitors $2.19 billion $224.06 million -1.94

This table compares GRI Bio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GRI Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GRI Bio. GRI Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

GRI Bio has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRI Bio’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GRI Bio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRI Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A GRI Bio Competitors 4760 15889 40612 737 2.60

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.79%. Given GRI Bio’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GRI Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

GRI Bio rivals beat GRI Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc., a development stage biotech company, develops Natural Killer T (NKT) cell-based therapies for liver disease and autoimmunity. Its program includes GRI-0621, an inhibitor of type 1 NKT cells that develops as an oral therapeutic for liver disease. GRI Bio, Inc. was formerly know as Glycoregimmune, Inc. GRI Bio, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in La Jolla, California.

