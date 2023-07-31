Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) PT at $30.00

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Malley purchased 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 147.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of KURA opened at $9.97 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 21.65, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

